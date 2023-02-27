Microsoft accidentally pushed out Windows 11 updates to ineligible machines

Microsoft has reportedly pushed out a Windows 11 update to unsupported PCs.

The last time this happened was in 2022 when Microsoft blamed a bug in the Windows update system that mistakenly pushed out the update to ineligible devices.

This time, it appears a recent overhaul of the Windows update system caused the filtering system to experience the issue, where some of the checks for eligible Windows 11 devices were bypassed, and the update was pushed out to those devices.

Unlike last time, unsupported devices will not be able to actually upgrade to Windows 11 and the installation will fail if you attempt to do so.

As reported by The Verge, Twitter user PhantomOcean3 was among the first to spot the mistake, showing full-screen prompts to upgrade to Windows 11 on an unsupported PC.

Microsoft noted the issue on the official support page saying, “Some hardware ineligible Windows 10 and Windows 11, version 21H2 devices were offered an inaccurate upgrade to Windows 11. These ineligible devices did not meet the minimum requirements to run Windows 11. Devices that experienced this issue were not able to complete the upgrade installation process.” It has since “resolved” the issue and, “it might take 24 to 48 hours to propagate to all affected devices”.

Moneycontrol News