 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft accidentally pushed out Windows 11 updates to ineligible machines

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

This isn't the first time Microsoft has offered a Windows 11 upgrade on unsupported PCs

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has reportedly pushed out a Windows 11 update to unsupported PCs.

The last time this happened was in 2022 when Microsoft blamed a bug in the Windows update system that mistakenly pushed out the update to ineligible devices.

Also Read: Microsoft working on integrating AI with Windows 11

This time, it appears a recent overhaul of the Windows update system caused the filtering system to experience the issue, where some of the checks for eligible Windows 11 devices were bypassed, and the update was pushed out to those devices.