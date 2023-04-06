 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta's new AI model that identifies objects in images

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023

Called "Segment Anything", this AI model can detect objects from photos and videos, and allows users to select those objects by clicking them or using text prompts.

The social media company admits that the AI still needs work, and will sometimes miss finer details, or won't be as accurate detecting objects in some cases. (Representational Photo).

Meta has introduced a new AI model that can detect objects in images and videos, even if it wasn't trained to recognise them.

The "Segment Anything" AI model can not only recognise objects, it can also let users select each individual object by clicking on them or by using text prompts.

As Reuters reports, If a user uploads an image, and types "cat", then the AI will recognise all the animals that match the description in the given photo.