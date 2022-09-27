Meta testing a way to make profile switching easier between Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta is testing a way to closely integrate the two platforms together.

It's testing a new interface on Android, iOS and the web that allows users to switch between their Facebook and Instagram accounts, provided they have their credentials stored in the accounts center.

Another thing the company is testing is a way to quickly create new user accounts on both Facebook and Instagram.

They way it works is that new users only need to create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that to sign up for additional accounts.

Meta noted that, "existing security features will still apply," which means your two-factor authentication settings will still work, regardless of where you choose to log in.

For example - "if someone turns on two-factor authentication for their Facebook account, then an unrecognized device can’t log into their Facebook account with their Instagram login information."

The company also said that users will be notified when a new account is created, using another account's credentials or when a new account is added to the account center.

These changes are restricted to Facebook and Instagram for now and people will also be able to manage which profile is shown, and control what accounts can be used to login or create new ones.

Meta said that it was, "testing this new experience globally on iOS and Android," and the company will continue, "to explore how to improve connected experiences across all of our technologies."