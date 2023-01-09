 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

MC Interview | We have a big focus on design, since that makes us stand out in the sea of sameness: Manu Sharma, VP and GM, Nothing

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

The company’s focus now is to strengthen its offerings in the smartphone and wireless earbuds space. Going forward, it will evolve its ecosystem of devices, he added.

(Image: Nothing Vice President and General Manager, Manu Sharma)

As a young player in an established market, Nothing has had an interesting two years. From the growing pains of establishing an ecosystem to seeing success with their debut smartphone on Flipkart, Nothing's Manu Sharma reflects on 2022 and the future.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview.

What were the biggest highlights of 2022 for Nothing?

Year 2022 was fantastic for us. We launched three very successful products, which have sold over a million units worldwide.

The Phone (1) was a phenomenal success in India, and we sold over half a million units on Flipkart. Globally, the Phone (1) was lauded for its design and recognized as one of the top 200 innovations of 2022.

Importantly, I think, we established ourselves as a disruptive brand.