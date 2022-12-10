 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | Black Panther does Mortal Kombat: Comic Con and The Arena create a unique gaming experience

Rohith Bhaskar
Dec 10, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

With nearly half a billion gamers, India is the fastest growing gaming market in Asia. Big studios have already set up shop here, and revenues are expected to quadruple to almost $8.6 billion by 2027

Attendees at Comic-Con, Bengaluru

Comic Con has long been considered a confluence of pop culture and comics. So it makes sense to add gaming to that list too. Nothing brings the crowds together like a good game.

A collaboration between Comic Con India and The Esports club, The Arena provides a dedicated gaming space for attendees to kick back and relax. The zone hosts a variety of top-end gaming hardware from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and more.

With over 45,000 attendees at the Bengaluru Comic Con, The Arena drew plenty of eyeballs and footfalls. There were meet-and-greets with popular content creators and even daily tournaments for games like Mortal Kombat 11 and FIFA 23.

We sat down with Vamsi Krishna, Founder of Esports Club, to chat about The Arena and the future of gaming.

Vamsi Krishna, founder of the Esports Club

Partnering with Comic Con