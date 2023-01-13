 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

MC Explains | What does conversational AI like ChatGPT mean for businesses?

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

ChatGPT is all the rage on the internet these days but what does its implementation mean for businesses?

(Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

In the last two explainers, we discussed how ChatGPT works and the underlying GPT technology.

Now that we understand a little bit more about conversational AI, we have to answer another question. How exactly are businesses planning to use it?

What are the potential use cases for ChatGPT?

At the recently held Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit, Sandeep Alur, director of the Microsoft Technology Center, demonstrated a use case for ChatGPT in auto insurance claims.

As Analytics India Mag reported, Alur demonstrated the conversational bot conversing with customers to help them with insurance claims. It can ask relevant questions for context and decide whether to approve or reject the claims.

This is just one example, of course. Due to the conversational nature of the bot, it fits right in customer service applications.