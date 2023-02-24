 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lithium discovery notwithstanding, indigenous batteries still some distance away

Sweta Goswami
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

5.9 MT of lithium can give 6 terawatt hour of battery cells in India, which is six times the current production in the world. But lithium cell requires a host of other raw materials and technology, which need to be sourced.

Lithium deposits discovered in J&K's Reisa (Image Source: Irfan Amin Malik)

India announced on February 9 that it had found lithium inferred resources (G3) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the first time. While this came as a significant discovery for a country that is chasing a target of 30 percent electric vehicle (EV) penetration by 2030 and net zero by 2070, what actually grabbed eyeballs was the quantum of the inferred resource.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said about 5.9 million tonnes (MT) of G3 have been established in the Reasi district of J&K.

To put things in perspective, lithium is the main element required to make lithium-ion batteries, a critical input for EVs. So far, all of India’s lithium-ion battery requirement is being met through imports. That makes the latest discovery of the metal a big thing.

How many battery cells can be made with 5.9 MT of lithium?