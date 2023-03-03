Lionel Messi orders 35 custom gold iPhone 14 Pro models for 2022 World Cup winning squad, staff

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December, marking a historic moment in football for the nation. Argentina accomplished this feat for the third time since the inception of the tournament, in no small part thanks to Lionel Messi, recently crowned FIFA World Player of the Year 2022.

Now, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner is showing his appreciation for his World Cup-winning teammates with a unique yet expensive gesture. Messi gifted 35 personalised iPhone 14 Pro phones to his Argentinean teammates and staff.

The iPhone 14 Pro models were customised by iDesign Gold, who removed the back panel of the iPhones and replaced it with a panel made of 24-karat gold. The back panel was also custom-made with the person’s name, number, the logo of the Argentine Football Association (AFA - Asociacion del Futbol Argentino), and iDesign Gold’s logo.

The founder of iDesign Gold also posted a picture on social media that revealed the fancy box and certificate of authenticity that came with each of the 35 phones, proving that the utilisation of the precious metal in each product was genuine.

Reports suggest that the total cost to Messi would have been roughly EUR 1,75,000. And while the amount does appear to be a lot, it is a rather minuscule one considering the footballer’s reported net worth that exceeds $600 million.

To recall, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar back in December after beating France in a penalty shootout. Messi, who captained Argentina during their World Cup 2022 campaign, has won just about every competition and personal award, including the Copa América, UFEA Champions League, World Cup Golden Ball, and Ballon d'Or (a record seven times). However, until 2022, the FIFA World Cup was the one trophy that eluded the Argentine ace. Argentina's victory at the 2022 World Cup also cemented Messi's place as the greatest footballer of all time, silencing the critics who questioned his ability to perform at the same level on the international stage. Argentina won its first World Cup back in 1986, captained by the late Diego Maradona.

