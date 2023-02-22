 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) Review: A premium Android tablet that makes a few compromises

Carlsen Martin
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

With a starting price of Rs 44,999, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is a strong contender for the best Android tablet under Rs 50,000 in India.

Lenovo is one of the world’s largest tablet brands in the world. And the premium addition to the company’s tablet line-up is the 2nd Gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, a reliable mid-range tablet that arrives in a stagnant market, yearning for competition.

With a starting price of Rs 44,999, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) has little competition with its only rivals being the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, if we’re only counting Android tablets. Additionally, the iPad 2022 (10th Gen) can also be thrown in the mix. You can also purchase a keyboard and stylus attachment for the Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) separately. So let’s see how the new Tab P11 Pro fits in with the competition and if it is worth the mid-range price tag.

Design

The Tab P11 Pro is a standard looking tablet with a 11.2-inch display with slim bezels. What’s not standard though is that the Tab P11 Pro arrives as the thinnest Android tablet in the world with a 2K display. The tablet has a metal unibody design with a dual-tone finish, although it is not immune to fingerprints. Despite its aluminium body, the tablet is still on the lighter side.