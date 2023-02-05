Is Instagram working on paid subscriptions?

Instagram could be working on a paid subscription model for its users, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi found evidence of a new paid verification "blue badge" similar to what Twitter offers to its Blue customers.

Paluzzi shared some screenshots with TechCrunch, that mention "IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV.”

Given the context, Paluzzi suggested that IDV could stand for identity verification. IG stands for Instagram, and FB stands for Facebook.

If this is true, then it could mean Meta is considering verifying users for a fee across its platforms. Details are scarce for now, but Twitter Blue offers similar subscription benefits to its users with a blue verification badge.

Moneycontrol News