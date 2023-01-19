 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO Neo 7 5G key specifications revealed: MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W Fast Charging confirmed

Jan 19, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

The iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch is taking place on February 16.

Last week, iQOO confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. Now, iQOO has teased key specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G. It is worth noting that the iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition have already been unveiled in China.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch is taking place on February 16. However, iQOO recently confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 7 will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is the same chip used on the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 7 5G in India will also support 120W wired fast charging support. Additionally, the brand also confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 5G will come with a full-size 3D cooling system.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Expected Price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 SE price in China starts from CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800). This suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 SE price in India will start from under Rs 30,000. Considering the Indian model of the iQOO Neo 7 5G shares similarities with the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China, we believe the iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch as the same specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 SE.