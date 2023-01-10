 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO 11 5G launching in India today: How to watch the livestream, other details

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

The self-proclaimed "fastest smartphone in the world" will launch at 12 noon in India and will sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 144Hz display, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, among others on it's specs list.

Vivo sub-brand iQOO will launch its latest flagship, the iQOO 11 5G, in India today. The livestream is scheduled for 12 noon and you can tune in on the company's official YouTube channel to watch it.

The self-proclaimed "fastest in the world" smartphone was launched in China in December 2022, and comes with Qualcomm's latest SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen also features 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR 10+ with a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with 2X zoom. As for the selfie camera, it's a 16-megapixel shooter.