iQOO 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs of the 'fastest smartphone in the world'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The iQOO 11 is the first phone in India with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

(Image Courtesy: iQOO)

iQOO 11 5G has been launched in India. The Vivo sub-brand has launched its latest smartphone in the country with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and has Vivo's V2 imaging chip for its camera.

iQOO 11 5G Pricing

The base variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256 of internal storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 64,999.

The phone will go on sale starting January 12 at 12 noon, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Everyone else will have to wait till January 13 to get their hands on one.

ICICI and HDFC Bank card holders can get a discount worth Rs 5,000 on purchase, and iQOO is also running an exchange offer up to Rs 3,000.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications