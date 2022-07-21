iQOO 10 Pro, the first phone with 200W fast charging support launched in China

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQOO has unveiled the first mobile phone to support 200W fast-wired charging. There are two variants of the phone - the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro.

Specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 100% DCI-P3 rating, which means it covers the entire spectrum of the RGB color space. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has additional support from a dedicated Vivo V1+ chipset, that the company says can use interpolation to increase frame rates during gaming sessions. It also regulates power within the device, keeping temperatures in check.

IQOO says that the phone can run popular Chinese mobile game Honor of Kings, for 3 hours straight with an ambient temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Besides helping out in gaming and thermal management, the Vivo V1+ chipset also handles image processing.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.88 lens and gimble based stabilization. The sensor is capable of shooting 8K video.

It is paired with a 14.6-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and 150-degree ultra wide lens on another 50-megapixel sensor. On the front, is a 16-megapixel camera.

The main talking point about the phone is the 4700mAh battery, which is split in two cells and supports an industry first, 200W wired fast charging. IQOO says that the phone can be fully charged in just 10 minutes. It also supports USB power delivery chargers up to 65W, and 50W wireless charging, as well as reverse charging.

The standard variant of the phone - iQOO 10 - also runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has the same memory and storage configurations.

The changes start with a camera, which is still a triple camera module and has the same primary 50-megapixel sensor, though it no longer has gimble stabilization, opting instead for regular OIS.

The ultra wide lens is now 120-degrees wide with a 13-megapixel sensor, and the optical zoom lens has been reduced to 2x and now features a 12-megapixel sensor. The display is the same size, but doesn't have a variable refresh rate and uses a much lower resolution.

The biggest change is the battery which is the same split 4700mAh battery but with the charging support reduced to 120W, wireless charging and reverse charging are not supported, though you can still use USB power delivery chargers up to 65W.

Pricing

The iQOO 10 Pro has been priced at CNY 5,000 (approx. Rs. 59,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 5,500 (approx. Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB + 256 variant.

There is also a legendary variant of the phone with 12GB + 512GB for CNY 6,000 (approx. Rs. 71,000).

The iQOO 10 costs CNY 3,700 (approx. Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB unit, CNY 4,000 (approx. Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 4,300 (approx. Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 4,700 (approx. Rs. 55,000) for 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both phones will be available, starting July 26, in China.