iPhone 14 Pro has the best selfie camera on a smartphone, according to DxOMark

One of the major highlights of the iPhone 14 series is the new and improved front camera, which is equipped with autofocus feature. The addition of a new camera seems to have pay dividends as the iPhone 14 Pro has taken the crown for smartphone with the best selfie camera, according to DxOMark.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro managed a selfie camera score of 145 points, putting it ahead of Huawei’s P50 Pro by a single point. DxOMark also gave the iPhone 14 Pro an overall smartphone camera score of 146 points, one point behind the Honor Magic4 Ultimate and second place on the list.

DxOMark’s review notes that the iPhone 14 Pro delivered excellent performance for ‘Friends & Family’ photos and videos in all conditions. The review also noted that the iPhone 14 Pro delivers a very good overall selfie photo experience.

The phone also delivers accurate autofocus and wide depth of field for all types of selfies and group shots. DxOMark also noted that the iPhone 14 Pro delivered a state-of-the-art video experience on both front and back cameras.

Breaking down the main camera score individually, the iPhone 14 Pro managed 143 points in Photo, 91 points in Preview, 149 points in Video, 80 points in Bokeh, and 139 points in Zoom. The iPhone 14 Pro has a high resolution 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, and sensor-shift OIS.

The main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree FoV, dual pixel PDAF and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. The iPhone 14 Pro also has an upgraded 12 MP selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture and PDAF. You can check out the DxOMark’s full iPhone 14 Pro camera review here.