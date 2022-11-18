 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intel's FakeCatcher can detect Deepfakes with 96% accuracy

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

The technology runs on Intel's server architecture

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Intel has revealed its latest project that can detect Deepfakes with 96% accuracy. Called FakeCatcher, Intel's new detection technology can flag Deepfakes within milliseconds.

Deepfakes have gained notoriety as being part of a new synthetic medium that's potential uses can possibly hurt a person's public image. They have unfortunately been commonly associated with various pornographic material, fake news and even financial fraud.

The major problem is how easily available the tools for creating Deepfakes are, and they have slowly spread to infiltrate all mediums of entertainment.

Deepfakes use machine learning algorithms and AI to convincingly emulate a person's likeness in order to deceive. The potential uses for this technology are varied and dangerous.

A recent study conducted by PNAS stated that the technology can emulate faces so convincingly that they are almost indistinguishable for the real ones.

Intel's FakeCatcher attempts to solve the problem of recognizing faked media by using new real-time detection techniques that use an interesting method to identify fakes.