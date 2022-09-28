Intel Arc A770 GPU due out in October: check here for price, specifications

Intel has announced the pricing and availability for its Arc A770 GPU. The A770 is the flagship card in the Arc line-up and is the third card after A380 and A750 announced as part of the line-up.

Intel Arc A770 Specifications

The Arc A770 features 32 Xe Cores and ray tracing units and comes in two memory configurations - 8GB and 16GB. The card also supports Intel's AI-based image reconstruction and super sampling technology called XeSS, which is competition to Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FidelityFX.

With a graphics clock of 2100MHz and up to 16GB video memory, the Arc A770 has a maximum TDP of 225 Watts.

When it comes to performance, Intel compares the card to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD's RX 6700 XT, which were launched in September 2020 and March 2021. The company said that the card matched or slightly outperforms the competition at 1080p in ray tracing enabled games.

Intel has included dedicated ray tracing hardware in the GPUs which use Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing 1, and DirectX Raytracing 1.1 APIs, along with Vulkan's RayTracing API.

Intel Arc A770 Pricing and availability

The Arc A770 GPUs will become available with a starting price of $329 (approx. Rs 26,000) and will be in stock starting October 12th. Intel hasn't revealed the price of the 16GB limited edition variant yet.