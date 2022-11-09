Instagram to give all creator accounts access to in-app scheduling

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out post-scheduling tools across all creator accounts. The in-app tools will allow professionals and creators to schedule posts, pictures, Reels, or carousel up to 75 days in advance.

The Meta-owned social network began testing said tools late last month with a select group of users.

To use the tool, click on "Advanced Settings" after you have created a post. You should then see an option to "Schedule this post". Toggling it will let you select the date and time you want the post to go live. This is functionally similar to the Creator Studio for Instagram that was launched in 2020 but was absent from the official mobile app.

Besides the tool, the company said that it is also launching "Achievements" for Reels, which will, "celebrate the effort creators are putting into their Reels".

Creators can unlock various Achievements by meeting certain criteria such as collaborating with other content creators, engaging with their community using interactive Reels (polls, quizzes, stickers, etc.) and joining in conversations using trending audio or effects.

They will also unlock Achievements for staying regular and posting more than one Reel a week. Once unlocked, creators will be notified and can click on "view" in the notification to keep track of all the Achievements they have unlocked. It will also show them more about ones that they haven't unlocked yet, and tell them how to do so.