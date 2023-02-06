 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched with MediaTek chipsets, 120Hz displays

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo have officially been unveiled in India. The latest additions to Infinix’s Zero series come with MediaTek chipsets, large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, and triple-camera setups.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Price in India

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

The two Infinix smartphones come in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black colours. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo will go on sale in India starting February 11.