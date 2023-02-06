Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched with MediaTek chipsets, 120Hz displays

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo have officially been unveiled in India. The latest additions to Infinix’s Zero series come with MediaTek chipsets, large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, and triple-camera setups.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Price in India

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

The two Infinix smartphones come in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black colours. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo will go on sale in India starting February 11.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Specifications The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. However, the other specifications of the phone are similar to that of the Zero 5G 2023.

Carlsen Martin