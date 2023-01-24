 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in India confirmed ahead of January 25 launch; full specs confirmed

Carlsen Martin
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

The company recently shared a press release confirming that the upcoming Infinix Note 12i price in India will fall under Rs 10,000.

The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is launching in India tomorrow, January 25. While Infinix has already teased major details about the Note 12i ahead of its launch, the latest teaser reveals details about the handset’s pricing.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India 

The company recently shared a press release confirming that the upcoming Infinix Note 12i price in India will fall under Rs 10,000. Furthermore, Infinix will offer exclusive Jio offers on the Note 12i (2022). The Infinix Note 12i (2022) will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) Specifications 