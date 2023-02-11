 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian wearable market grew 47% in 2022, shipments reach 100 million units: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Boat maintained its lead in the market, followed by Noise and OnePlus

Collectively the wearable market shipped 100 million units in 2022

The Indian wearable market grew 46.9 percent in 2022, and total shipments reached 100 million units for the year, according to a report. A study by International Data Corporation (IDC) concluded that while the earwear category remained flat in terms of shipments, smartwatches grew by 73.6 percent in Q4 2022.

In terms of market share, smartwatches accounted for 30.7 percent in 2022 registering a growth of 17.9 percent from 2021. Annual shipments for smartwatches grew 151.3 percent with 30.7 million units being shipped in 2022.

Wrist bands continued the decline seen in 2021, losing 73.2 percent of total shipments compared to 2021.