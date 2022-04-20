HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

HP has officially unveiled new Pavilion laptops in India. The new Pavilion line-up includes the HP Pavilion 15, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion x360. The new Pavilion laptops can be configured with 12th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processing hardware.

HP Pavilion Laptop Prices in India

The HP Pavilion 14 with the AMD processors starts from Rs 55,999 in India, while the Pavilion 15 fetches a starting price of 59,999. The HP Pavilion 15 with the Intel processor option starts from Rs 65,999, while the 14-inch model will set you back Rs 60,999 for the base model. Lastly, the HP Pavilion x360 starts from Rs 55,999 in India.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Specifications

The new HP Pavilion 15 laptops can be configured with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware. The Pavilion 15 laptops come with integrated graphics as well as an Nvidia GeForce MX550 dedicated GPU option. The notebook can also be equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It features 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with EyeSafe technology. The panel features 45 percent NTSC colour and 100 percent sRGB colour coverage and is Microsoft HDR compatible. The new Pavilion laptop also comes with a full-size backlit keyboard with a Numpad.

The webcam on the new Pavilion 15 comes with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for high-quality video calls. While the laptop also features in-built Amazon Alexa for assistance smart access. The Pavilion 15 (2022) is available in Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue colours.

HP also launched the 2022 models of the Pavilion 14, Pavilion 14 x360, and Pavilion 15 with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 are designed with the environment in mind, with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum. Additionally, the Pavilion series aims to eliminate over 10,000 kg of plastic bubble wrap with its new Green Box Initiative.