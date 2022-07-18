HP Pavilion Plus 14 and HP Pavilionx360 14 launched in India: Check price, specs

HP has launched two laptops in the Pavilion series, for the Indian market. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 and the HP Pavilionx360 14 feature Intel's 12th Gen Core processors, and according to the company, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is the thinnest laptop they have ever built.

Pricing

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 starts at Rs. 78,999 and HP Pavilionx360 14 is priced starting at Rs. 76,999. Both laptops will be available in three color options - Blue, Silver and Gold.

Both laptops are available on HP's online store, and at authorized resellers.

Specifications

According to HP, the Pavilion Plus 14 is thinnest laptop they have built, at just 16.5mm thick. It can be configured with up to Intel's 12th Gen Core H-series processors, and the company says has two dedicated fans, and new heat pipes to improve thermal performance.

The laptop has a 14-inch display with 2k resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. HP also touts its AI noise removal tech for the 5-megapixel webcam on the front. For graphics, the laptop is equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, and comes pre-installed with Microsoft's Windows 11. HP says the battery is rated for up to 9 hours on a single charge.

The Pavilionx360 14 features up to Intel's 12th Gen U-series processors, and comes with a manual shutter on the webcam for extra privacy. The 14-inch display comes certified by EyeSafe. Intel's on-board Iris XE Graphics acts the GPU. HP says that the laptop can last up to 8 hours on a single charge.