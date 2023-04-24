 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HP Chromebook 15.6 (2023) review: Good enough for the price

Prakhar Khanna
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

If you want a full-fledged laptop with primary focus on getting work done using the web apps, the HP Chromebook 15.6 (2023) is the way to go.

The latest HP Chromebook 15.6 is the most average laptop that’s worth considering. It doesn’t have top-of-the-line specifications or a great display but the overall package is something that would appeal to many, especially school students. If you are considering buying a Chromebook under Rs 30,000, you should consider the new HP Chromebook 15.6. Here’s why.

Design and display

The HP Chromebook 15.6 is built out of plastic, like other devices in the price segment. It weighs 1.69kg, which is light enough for a laptop this size. The laptop is bulky to hold due to the thick chassis. It doesn’t feel premium but that makes sense given the price tag. I like the Treal Forrest colour variant as it stands out from the crowd and offers a more vibrant look and style to the laptop. But it’s not disturbingly teal all over the body – the keyboard comes in a silver finish with black keys.