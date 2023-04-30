 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to use AI-based tools to better manage your schedules, trips, and more

Neha Jogi
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies allow computers to do numerous tasks faster.

From smart home devices, email writers, calendars, to fitness, e-commerce, AI is all around you to ease your task. (Photo: iStock/Twitter)

The rapid development of AI over the years has led to the creation of a vast array of practical tools that individuals and enterprises can utilise.

Machine Learning and AI technologies, in general, allow computers to do numerous tasks faster. As a result, operations run more smoothly, wait times are less, and expenses are lower. As a result, AI has pervaded everyday life. In every aspect, from scanning our emails to providing driving directions to making music or movie recommendations. Many gadgets that are handy in the home also use AI, and you may own some of them without even knowing that.

AI in real life

The best real-world applications of AI are voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Using your phone's Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing algorithms, they take your voice inquiry and give you the results verbally or in text.