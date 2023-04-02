 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How AI can revolutionise the food industry’s business

Nivash Jeevanandam
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

By 2050, as the global population increases, food demand is expected to escalate. To meet that, AI will have to rise to the occasion. In the food industry, AI is already widely recognised for its simplicity, accuracy, and cost-saving method.

As the global population increases, food demand is expected to escalate from 59 to 98 per cent by 2050. To meet this requirement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used in areas such as supply-chain management, food sorting, production development, food-quality enhancement, and good industrial hygiene.

The first application of AI in the food industry is to assist FMCG businesses in analysing prevalent customer demands and desires.

AI can extract valuable insights about customer needs and desires using Big Data analytics and Machine Learning (ML) models, which leads to product development. Using algorithms, AI can identify food industry trends and anticipate their growth. Using ML and AI analytics, the system analyses customer preferences and patterns and predicts how consumers will react to new foods.