Here are some ChatGPT alternatives that you can try now

We all know about ChatGPT by now, but what about the competition? Is there anything else that is just as efficient and powerful?

Well, yes and no. While there are alternatives, they are often geared toward a specific niche, and some are even paywalled.

Having said that, it is always good to know your options. So, here are some alternatives to ChatGPT.

DeepL Write

A writing tool that focuses on German and English, DeepL Write's primary function is to be an AI-assisted companion.

It will help you fix mistakes with your sentences, check your phrasing and seek to improve your writing quality.

DeepL Write is currently in beta, with an optional Pro subscription plan to access more features such as infinite translations, customisation options and more security. ChatSonic As it says on the homepage, ChatSonic is like ChatGPT but with superpowers. Why? For starters, it has access to the internet, which ChatGPT does not have. Another point of contention is the 16 different characters you can choose from to interact with. If that wasn't enough, you can also interact with ChatSonic with a microphone, similar to Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. It even allows you to export your replies using a web link or creating Word or PDF files. ChatSonic can generate images as well using the prompts you give. The downside is that it is only limited to 25 replies per day for free accounts, beyond which you need a subscription. Replika One of the chatbots that started it all, Replika AI, is built on the GPT-3 language model. What makes it unique is a focus on relationships and companionship. The idea is that you create a Replika that is unique to you. It learns your writing habits, phrasing and recognises context from previous conversations to continue them. Since the focus is on conversation, you can chat with your Replika about virtually anything. If you opt for a pro membership, you can even have video chats with your AI. Twain How about an AI that is designed to sharpen your selling skills? Twain's main gimmick is that it is your communication assistant for outreach. The idea is to feed it marketing drafts, office communication, customer communication or sales pitches, and it will help you improve them. Tome Keeping with the marketing theme, here is another AI assistant that will help you create better presentations. You input a topic, and the AI will read it and make you a 8-page presentation. If you aren't happy with the results, you can create additional slides, edit slides and even embed them with 3D objects. It also allows you to choose the final layout and supports video too. If you want to, you can ask Tome to source images using DALL-E 2. Socratic Socratic is an AI tool aimed at kids to help them with their homework. It is powered by Google AI, and works with a number of subjects - Maths, Science, Social Studies, English and more. The main attraction is that it teaches kids visually and helps understand the question and the solution by breaking it down into digestible chunks. It can also understand written inputs and prompts, and supports microphone input.

