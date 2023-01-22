 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Here are some ChatGPT alternatives that you can try now

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

While there are alternatives, they are often geared toward a specific niche, and some are even paywalled. Having said that, it is always good to know your options.

Representative Image.

We all know about ChatGPT by now, but what about the competition? Is there anything else that is just as efficient and powerful?

Well, yes and no. While there are alternatives, they are often geared toward a specific niche, and some are even paywalled.

Having said that, it is always good to know your options. So, here are some alternatives to ChatGPT.

DeepL Write

A writing tool that focuses on German and English, DeepL Write's primary function is to be an AI-assisted companion.

It will help you fix mistakes with your sentences, check your phrasing and seek to improve your writing quality.