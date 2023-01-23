Halo studio 343 Industries 'hit hard' by Microsoft layoffs

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries have been "hit hard" by the ongoing Microsoft layoffs, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it was going to cut 10,000 jobs, sacking 5% of its workforce globally. It appears that 343 Industries bore the brunt of the restructuring.

According to employees that spoke with Bloomberg, the campaign team for Halo Infinite, 343's latest game, found several roles being eliminated.

Halo Infinite was released in 2021 to lukewarm reviews. Despite languishing in development hell, the game still seemed unfinished at launch.

Joe Staten, Halo veteran and writer, who was brought in to try and salvage Halo Infinite is also leaving. According to Bloomberg, he will rejoining Microsoft's internal Xbox publishing team. Joe Staten is another in a string of high profile departures, which includes studio co-founder Bonnie Ross, Halo Infinite design head Jerry Hook and lead developer on the Slipspace Engine powering the game, David Berger. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Despite the gloom, 343 Industries put out a tweet saying that "Halo and Master Chief are here to stay," and the studio will still be handling all the games for the franchise in the future.

Interestingly, Patrick Wren, former multiplayer designer for the Halo team put up a tweet saying that layoffs should not have happened, and blamed "incompetent leadership up top" for the shape Halo Infinite was in.

Moneycontrol News