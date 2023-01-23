 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Halo studio 343 Industries 'hit hard' by Microsoft layoffs

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Bloomberg is reporting that creative director Joe Staten has also left to join Xbox publishing

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft/343 Industries)

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries have been "hit hard" by the ongoing Microsoft layoffs, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it was going to cut 10,000 jobs, sacking 5% of its workforce globally. It appears that 343 Industries bore the brunt of the restructuring.

According to employees that spoke with Bloomberg, the campaign team for Halo Infinite, 343's latest game, found several roles being eliminated.

Halo Infinite was released in 2021 to lukewarm reviews. Despite languishing in development hell, the game still seemed unfinished at launch.