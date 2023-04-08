 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google will integrate WebGPU into Chrome to improve gaming performance

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The new API is currently available as default of the latest beta builds of Chrome.

(Image: HP)

Google has announced a new graphics API for Chrome called WebGPU, which will allow for high-performance 3D graphics, and also improve data-parallel computation.

The new graphics API is now available as default on beta builds of the web browser.

An API or Application Programming Interface allows computer programs to interact with other programs or interface with PC hardware.

