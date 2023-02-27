Google updates Gmail with new interface for foldables

Google has updated the Gmail Android interface for foldable smartphones, with a new two-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail. Google's Chat tab in the email app will also support the view.

According to the Google Workspace post, Gmail will now automatically reorient itself for foldable phones, and move your inbox to the left, while pushing contents of the mail to the right.

Formerly, the Gmail app would just fill out the extra screen estate with a stretched view to accommodate the dual screens.

