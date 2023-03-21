Google suspends PDD Holding's Chinese ecommerce app Pinduoduo

Tech giant Google has suspended PDD Holding's Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo after malware was found in some versions of the software that are not available on the Play Store.

Google spokesperson, Ed Fernandez, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

This development is being reported in the wake of fear that the malware present in the app was incorporating code that helped it track users’ information and activity not just on Pinduoduo but also across other apps.

Moneycontrol News