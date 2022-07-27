Google Play celebrates 10 years, unveils new logo and gives away Play points

Google is celebrating 10 years of the Android Play Store with a new logo, and a new offer on Google Play Points. Play Points are reward currency that you can accumulate by purchasing apps on the Play Store.

Originally called the Android Market, the app store was rebranded to Play Store in 2012.

During the celebration, Google is offering a booster on Play Points that can see you net about 10x the rewards, when you make purchases. These points can then be used towards discounts on your next purchase.

Unfortunately, the Play Points system is not available in India, so we just have to make do with the new logo.

Google said that the Play Store was now used by "more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries," and there were 2 million app developers currently working on Play Store apps.

The new logo Google has unveiled is designed to bring out the, "magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.”

Google Play's VP of Partnerships, Purnima Kochikar said that Google has managed to create, "a thriving ecosystem" and that the Play Store had generated, "over $120 billion in earnings for developers to date".