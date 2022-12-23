 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google open sources video-blurring tool Magritte

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

The tool can be used to detect objects and blur them when they are on screen

Search giant Google has said it has open-sourced two of its privacy-enhancing technologies-Magritte and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Transpiler.

Project Magritte is a machine-learning tool that can detect objects and blur them whenever they are seen. It can be useful in sensitive situations such as hiding someone's licence plate or protecting someone's identity during a live interview.

"This code is especially useful for video journalists who want to provide increased privacy assurances," Google said in a blog post.

"By using this open-source code, videographers can save time in blurring objects from a video, while knowing that the underlying ML algorithm can perform detection across a video with high accuracy."

FHE Transpiler allows developers to perform computations on encrypted data without revealing the information to them.

Google said that advancements in Transpiler allow the tool to perform with low-computational costs. It is also faster.