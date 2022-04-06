Google Maps to show estimated toll prices, traffic lights along select routes

Google Maps will now display estimated toll prices for select routes on the platform. The price will be shown to you when you enter the route to navigate.

The company will estimate the price based on factors such as toll pass or the day and time. Google will also show an alternate route in case you want to avoid paying the toll. To access this feature, users need to tap on the three-dot menu on the top right and select the option to avoid tolls.

The feature will be rolled out on Android and iOS devices in April and at launch will be limited to India, US, Japan and Indonesia. Google has said that it will add more countries to the list soon. At launch, the feature will cover nearly 2,000 roads, with more being added down the line.

Google is also updating the navigation experience, adding details like traffic lights, stop signs, building outlines and areas of interest. In select cities, users will also be able to see the shape and width of the roads, including medians and islands. The new map experience will roll out in the coming weeks to select countries, on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

Besides these, the iOS app will get support for pinned trip widgets that let you start or end a trip, right from the home screen. The widget will show you the estimated time of arrival and departure, and a suggested route to kick things off.

Apple Watch users will now be able to navigate, directly from the Watch itself. Google says the update will roll out in a few weeks, and will no longer require you to start navigation on your phone.

Google said that Maps will now directly integrate with Spotlight, Siri and Shortcuts on iOS. The update will roll out in a few months, with enhanced Siri search functionality being added in the summer.