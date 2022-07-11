Google launches Chromecast with Google TV in India

Google has launched its streaming device, Chromecast with Google TV in India. The company has priced the device at Rs. 6,399 and it is available on Flipkart. Google says it will also make its way to other retail outlets soon.

The Chromecast with Google TV can handled 4K HDR streams up to 60 fps and offers Dolby Vision support. It also supports Dolby audio content through HDMI pass-through.

Google has worked to make the design more compact, and says the device can be tucked away behind the TV with minimal fuss. It also comes bundled with a remote, that supports voice via Google Assistant, which has a dedicated button on the remote.

Google Assistant can also be used to control smart home lights, and the remote has dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix. It can also handle TV controls, making it easier to just use one remote to control everything.

The device's For You tab is designed for personalized recommendations based on viewing history and interest, and also suggests content from various subscriptions a user might have. You can also bookmark shows and movies, to watch later using Google TV Watchlist, and it can also be synced between devices, meaning you can bookmark a show on the phone or tablet app and it will sync up with your Chromecast.

The technology giant says that it has optimized the experience across several popular apps including Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, Zee5 and more.

Google also pointed out that a 3-month trial of YouTube premium is bundled with the Chromecast.