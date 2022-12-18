Google is adding end-to-end encryption to Gmail

Google has announced that it will soon be adding end-to-end encryption to its email service -- Gmail, providing users with another layer of data security.

Encrypted emails are currently in beta and limited to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and normal Education accounts. Those interested in availing of the service will need to sign up for the Client Side Encryption (CSE) beta and fill out an application. The last date for submitting the applications is January 20, 2023.

As Bleeping Computer reports, CSE was already available for users on Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar.

Once enabled, Gmail will start to encrypt data in your email body and attachments, including inline images. However, the header of the emails, timestamps, and recipient lists won't be encrypted.

You will also be able to toggle CSE on individual emails by clicking the lock icon, next to the 'recipients' field.

The feature is not currently available to users with, "Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business" accounts. It is also not available to personal Google account users yet.

"Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," Google said in a blog post, announcing the beta.

Moneycontrol News

