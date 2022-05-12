Google I/O 2022 | Google wants to help you work better using AI

Google wants to enhance your hybrid work experience using machine learning. At I/O 2022, Google showcased how it is using AI to help you get more work done.

Summaries for Google Spaces

Using AI, Google will now provide you with summaries that let you quickly catch up to your conversations. Similar to the technology used for summaries in Google Docs, the AI will automatically prepare a digest of conversations.

This will allow users to quickly catch-up to tasks, or see what you have missed from prior conversations in Spaces.

Automated meeting transcriptions for Google Meet

Meant for people that were not part of a company meeting, Google can now automatically transcribe the entire meeting for you, allowing you to catch-up or reference the discussions, at a later time.

Besides this, Google will roll out meeting summarizations, that will generate the minutes of the meeting, next year. Automated meeting transcriptions will be released later in 2022.

Portrait restore can improve webcam video quality

Portrait restore can improve video quality by factoring in issues with low light, lower quality webcams and poor network connectivity. Using Machine Learning over cloud, Google will process your video feed automatically, enhancing your video output.

Portrait light allows you to add a simulated studio quality light directly to your video feed. You can adjust the light direction and intensity.

Enhancing audio quality with de-reverberation

De-reverberation filters out echoes that can be caused in an empty room or spaces with hard surfaces. Google says that they can simulate conference room audio quality, for better clarity among participants in a meeting.

Synchronising media across participants using Live Sharing

Using Live Sharing, participants in a meeting will be able to share media among each other, along with controls that allow you to interact with others directly with your content.

Users can share YouTube videos and playlists directly within a conversation. Google says that it is extending its Meet live sharing APIs to various partners and developers, so that they can integrate directly into Google Meet.

Scaling phishing and malware protection

Google's AI systems constantly study and learn from each attempted phishing attack or malware install. This allows the company to thwart future attacks.

With the current trend of working from home, a lot of the attack vectors seem to be centred around shared documents, which is why Google is extending its phishing and malware protection to Google Slides, Google Docs and Google Sheets.

The new system will alert participants if it finds a match for potentially compromised documents or slides. It can also scan documents, sheets and slides for potential phishing links or malware payloads.