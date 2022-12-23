Google developing rival to Apple's Find My Network

Google is developing a rival to Apple's Find My Network, that allows its users to find or track down lost devices, even if they are not connected to the internet or have their Bluetooth turned off.

As reported by Gizmochina, the information about Google's new network for lost devices was discovered in a Play System update that mentions a "privacy centric framework" and includes fully encrypted last-known location coordinates.

When operational, this network will allow users to track their lost or stolen Android devices, similar to Apple's network, and it works even if the device isn't connected to a network, Wi-Fi or has Bluetooth turned off.

Besides Google's take on the Find My Network, the update also includes other new features, such as automatic archiving of apps in case of low storage space, Digital Car Key support for Xiaomi phones (only available on Samsung and Pixel devices), and updates for Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 2 that allows them to manage user payment information for quick checkout.

Google is also improving its ID verification process, and will check the quality of the images uploaded as IDs.

Gizmochina said that these changes were part of Google Play Store v33.5 update and Google Play Services v50.22 update.