Google denies it used ChatGPT data to train Bard as AI war intensifies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

According to a report published by The Information, Google used responses from the OpenAI's popular chatbot to train its chatbot. The revelation was made by a researcher who quit Google to join OpenAI

Everything is fair in the AI war or so it seems. Tech giant Google has denied reports it used is data from rival OpenAI, the owner of the immensely popular ChatGPT, to train Bard, its chatbot.

A report by tech publication The Information has alleged that Google is training its chatbot using information pulled from rival AI competitors.

The initiative, reportedly called Gemini, is forcing the DeepMind AI division to use data from OpenAI's ChatGPT stored on website called ShareGPT.

The report was based on information provided by an ex-Google AI researcher, who quit the company after he spoke out against Gemini.