 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Google adds search chips to Drive making it easier to find files

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

The 'chips' filter content by audio, sites, videos, images and more and will help users find their files quickly

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Google on April 1 added search chips to Drive, its cloud-based storage service, which will allow users to find what they are looking for faster by filtering content.

Search chips appear on the top of results and by clicking on them, a user can sort through the content by location, file type, people, last modified and among other options.

Also Read | Google tests AI tools for Gmail, Docs

Users can also hover the mouse over a file in list view and quickly share, download, rename or favourite that file, without needing extra steps. A multi-select toolbar allows a user to take actions for multiple files.