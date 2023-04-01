Google adds search chips to Drive making it easier to find files

Google on April 1 added search chips to Drive, its cloud-based storage service, which will allow users to find what they are looking for faster by filtering content.

Search chips appear on the top of results and by clicking on them, a user can sort through the content by location, file type, people, last modified and among other options.

Also Read | Google tests AI tools for Gmail, Docs

Users can also hover the mouse over a file in list view and quickly share, download, rename or favourite that file, without needing extra steps. A multi-select toolbar allows a user to take actions for multiple files.

Also Read | Google's Bard will switch to a more powerful language model Google said the feature was being rolled out starting April 1 and would be available for Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and business customers. It will also be available to all personal Google accounts. The rollout would be gradual and would take about 15 days for everyone to see the feature on their Drives, it said.

Moneycontrol News