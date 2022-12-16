God of War live-action series coming on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that it has ordered a live-action series based on the popular PlayStation franchise, God of War.

The series began in 2005, with the release of the first game on Sony's PlayStation 2 console. It was rebooted for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2018 with God of War (2018).

The live-action show looks to be based on Kratos' recent adventures in 2018 and 2022. The show will be helmed by Rafe Judkins, who helped Amazon adapt Wheel of Time for Prime Video.

Oscar nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, known for Children of Men, Iron Man and The Expanse, will serve as writers for the show.

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Amazon Studios will be producing the show.

“God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [game developer] Santa Monica Studio,” Sanders added. The series has been in development since March this year and will follow the storyline of the newer God of War games, where Kratos, the main protagonist of the series is living a quiet life with his wife and son in Midgard, away from the bloodshed of his past. When his wife dies, he sets off on a journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak in the land, to honor her final wish.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE