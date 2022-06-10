Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Respiration Tracking launched in India

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker has officially been unveiled in India. The Vivosmart 5 comes with heart rate monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, an OLED display, stress monitoring, and solid battery life.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Price in India

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is priced at Rs 14,990 in India. Garmin’s latest fitness tracker is available in Black and Mint colours. The Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker will be available at the Garmin Brand Store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorised Synergizer distributors. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Features

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 offers Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, all-day stress tracking, and more without any subscription. It also tracks all the basics while you are on the move such as steps, calories burned and intensity minutes. minutes.

The fitness tracker also comes with a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more. The Vivosmart 5 also features Women's health tracking and Respiration Tracking, which shows how the user is breathing throughout the day.

Garmin’s latest fitness tracker boasts a Fitness Age feature that shows the current fitness age of the user, which is based on the user’s VO2 max, resting heart rate, and body mass index (BMI). The tracker also comes with safety features that can send emergency text messages with the push of a button.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 smart fitness tracker sports a 0.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 88x154 pixels. Garmin has not mentioned an IP rating but the watch does have a swimming mode, which suggests you can use it to track swims in a pool. The Vivosmart 5 delivers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and includes Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity.