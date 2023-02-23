 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garmin launches second generation MARQ watches in India: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

The line-up includes the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator.

Garmin has launched the second generation MARQ, a collection of five luxury modern tool watches, in India.

The line-up includes the MARQ Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Captain and Aviator. The Garmin MARQ (Gen 2) range will be available from February 25 through Amazon, Tata luxury, Synergizer, Garmin Brand Store and  Just in Time Watch Stores.

MARQ Athlete II

The MARQ Athlete is built with a titanium case, brushed DLC-coated bezel and fashioned with a lightweight vented silicone rubber strap.