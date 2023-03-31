FTC complaint alleges OpenAI's ChatGPT is biased and deceptive

A complaint filed with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by the nonprofit organization, Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), alleged that OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, which is the basis for ChatGPT, is "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."

CAIDP also accuses OpenAI of releasing a model whose outputs "cannot be proven or replicated" and says that "no independent assessment" was undertaken prior to its launch.

The organization wants the FTC to investigate OpenAI for failing to meet the commission's guidelines and wants the commission to suspend all future releases of the language models until they adhere to the commission's principles.

Moneycontrol News