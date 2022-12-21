 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer | What is OpenAI's Point-E and how does it work?

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Point-E is "A System for Generating 3D Point Clouds from Complex Prompts".

(Image Courtesy: OpenAI)

OpenAI, the non-profit artificial intelligence (AI) research company, has open-sourced Point-E - an AI tool that can generate 3D models from text prompts.

It means you can effectively generate 3D models in two minutes using text prompts like "a corgi wearing a red Santa hat" or "a multicoloured rainbow pumpkin".

While that sounds neat, there are some limitations to the technology. Let's take a deeper look at Point-E.

What is Point-E?

According to the research paper published along with the code base, Point-E is "A System for Generating 3D Point Clouds from Complex Prompts".

Let's break that down. The 'System' refers to the open-sourced tool that utilizes 'Complex Prompts', which are natural human text inputs, like - "a vase of purple flowers", to generate '3D Point Clouds'.