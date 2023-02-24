European Commission bans use of TikTok on staff devices; here's why

The European Commission has banned the use of TikTok on staff devices. The executive arm of the European Union has ordered employees to remove the app from their phone.

The ban also extends to personal devices that have office apps installed.

In a statement shared with BBC, EU spokeswoman Sonya Gospodinova said that the measure had been taken "to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission."

Moneycontrol News