 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Division 2 fix breaks ability to update game

Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

No updates can be applied to the game until Ubisoft resolves the issue

A promotional image for Ubisoft's The Division 2.

Ubisoft has inadvertently broken the ability to push out updates to The Division 2, after deploying a fix.

The fix was supposed to take care of a localisation issue that had delayed the current season of the live service shooter, but all it ended up doing was breaking the build generation system for the game.

Also Read | Ubisoft cancels Project Q, the leaked team battle game

The build generation system tracks updates and fixes, while also allowing the developers to make new builds for the game.