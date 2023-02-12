Division 2 fix breaks ability to update game

Ubisoft has inadvertently broken the ability to push out updates to The Division 2, after deploying a fix.

The fix was supposed to take care of a localisation issue that had delayed the current season of the live service shooter, but all it ended up doing was breaking the build generation system for the game.

The build generation system tracks updates and fixes, while also allowing the developers to make new builds for the game.

Moneycontrol News