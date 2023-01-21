 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital news publishers deserve a share of Big Tech revenue: Chandrasekhar

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

While speaking about the Digital India Act, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "aggregators should give a 'fair share of revenues' to digital platforms of print news publishers."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Junior IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged tech companies to share a slice of their revenue with the digital platforms of print news publishers.

The government hopes to address the imbalance in content creation by news media houses and its monetisation by advertising technology companies, the minister of state for electronics and information technology said at the inaugural session of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

"Aggregators should give a 'fair share of revenues' to digital platforms of print news publishers," he said while dwelling on the Digital India Act. “We hope to address this issue of disproportionate control and imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation and the power that ad-tech companies and platforms hold today."

"It is not really the right thing for a country like ours where we have potentially hundreds of thousands of small content creators and many value, truth-driven news organisations,” Chandrasekhar said.

He pointed out the strained financial health of not just the digital news industry but the parent print news industry as well after the Covid pandemic. “For the growth of the news industry, it is important that digital news platforms of all these publishers, who are the creators of original content, get a fair share of revenues from the Big Tech platforms which act as aggregators of content created by others,” he said.

To solve this issue, the government could follow a path similar to that of Australia, suggested the minister.