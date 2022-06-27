Did Facebook just discontinue its Watch app for Apple TV?

According to reports from around the web, Meta appears to have seized support for the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV.

As confirmed by technology publication 9to5Mac, A user managed to get a screen grab of a notification from the social media platform, which read, "The Facebook Watch TV is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch."

Apple's tvOS doesn't have an included browser, so your only recourse is to either use AirPlay with another Apple device or just if you have a normal smart TV at home, the Facebook Watch app will still work on that.

The app is also available on game consoles, both the Xbox and PlayStation series.

Apple seems to be going through a crisis as of late, with many developers ending support for their apps on watchOS and tvOS. The devices just don't seem to be as popular for apps as iOS or iPadOS.

To make matters worse, the tvOS development kit is also limited in functionality, which makes it harder to make worthwhile apps for the platform. Even Apple themselves, seem to be worrying less about the tvOS platforms, as the company gives it miniscule updates with each iteration.