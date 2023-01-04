 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Dell unveils new Alienware/G-series laptops, Aurora desktop ahead of CES 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

Dell announced six new laptops, a new gaming desktop and a 500Hz gaming monitor

(Image Courtesy: Dell)

Dell has introduced six new laptops as part of the Alienware and G-series line-up. The new additions to the portfolio join an Aurora desktop, and a 500Hz gaming monitor in the announcements.

Alienware m-series laptops

The new flagship in the line-up, Alienware's m18 features up to Intel's Core i9-13980HX CPU paired with either Nvidia's RTX GPU or AMD's Radeon Graphics GPU.

The m-series also offers a choice between Intel and AMD processors.

The m18 features an 18-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. If you are prepared to sacrifice some resolution and go down to 1920 x 1200, this screen can increase refresh rates up to 480Hz.

The m16 features a 16-inch display with three options to choose from - Quad HD+ with 165Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ with 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD with 480Hz refresh rate. Like the m18, m16 gives users options between Intel or AMD processors, and Nvidia or AMD GPUs.